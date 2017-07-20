FULL: Anthony Scaramucci FIRED as Communications Director, Sarah Sanders Press Briefing 7/31 TRUMP
Trump removes Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director
Scaramucci removed from his post just over a week after his appointment
White House says: ‘[He] felt it was best to give John Kelly a clean slate’
Anthony Scaramucci on Friday in Ronkonkoma, New York.
White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has been removed from his job after just 10 days in a move that has only increased the sense of chaos at the heart of the Trump administration.
The shock development follows a turbulent series of media appearances over the last week from the combative former Wall Street financier, capped by a foul-mouthed tirade to a New Yorker journalist last Thursday.
News of his rapid political demise came less than six hours after the appointment of former US marine Gen John Kelly as Donald Trump’s new chief of staff.
“Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House communications director,” said press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a statement on Monday afternoon. “Mr Scaramucci felt it was best to give chief of staff John Kelly a clean slate
Posted by Bob Chapman
