Final Warning: SEE THE VIDEO THAT IS SHOCKING THE WORLD! (2017)
The world is Doomed already. There will never be enough people working together to effect the weather change. Businesses that burn fossil fuels to produce electricity do not have to listen to civilians. They already make more money then a majority of civilian people do, so taking them to court would be pointless. There are even countries that rely on those types of power plants to even have electricity. What are the people suppose to do, tell them to not use it and to disassemble it and in the meantime not have anything to replace it cause they can't afford it? Even if we COMPLETELY stop today with pollution, the damage is already done and to fix the problem is not guaranteed nor is it
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment