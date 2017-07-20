FATIMA 3rd Secret: “THIS LEADER UNDER the evil one's CONTROL” - Now Unfolding
-FATIMA Secret: “LAST POPE WILL BE UNDER CONTROL OF SATAN” - 3rd Prophecy Unfolding today with Pope Francis. The Catholic Church will be under the influence of Satan and demonic forces. From top to bottom.
“Here is the remedy against this evil. Pray, pray and ask for nothing else.
"...Put everything in the hands of the Mother of God.” Asked what would happen in the Church, he said: “We must be prepared to undergo great trials in the not-too-distant future; trials that will require us to be ready to give up even our lives, and a total gift of self to Christ and for Christ. Through your prayers and mine, it is possible to alleviate this tribulation, but it is no longer possible to avert it, because it is only in this way that the Church can be effectively renewed. How many times, indeed, has the renewal of the Church been effected in blood? This time, again, it will not be otherwise. We must be strong, we must prepare ourselves, we must entrust ourselves to Christ and to His holy Mother, and we must be attentive, very attentive, to the prayer of the Rosary.”
Lúcia herself is reported to have explicitly stated that the Third Secret contains Apocalyptic content. According to one source, when Lúcia was asked about the Third Secret, she said it was “in the Gospels and in the Apocalypse”, and at one point she had even specified Apocalypse chapters 8 to 13, a range that includes Apocalypse 12:4, the chapter and verse cited by Pope John Paul II in his homily in Fatima on 13 May 2000."
