False Promises, True Failures

The history of government promises versus what is actually delivered should add significant skepticism to the claims of most politicians. Stefan Molyneux describes how communism had to sabotage the United States of America with a welfare state due to the success of capitalism in reducing poverty and raising the stand of living.
