FALSE FLAG WARNING - July 2017

JULY 2017 WARNING - The numbers and history are pointing to a July 2017 staged event to be conducted by the nefarious Elite. It will be on a scale as large as 9/11, if not larger. It will most likely represent a paradigm shift away from supposed terror attacks.
This is the low down on why it will happen in July 2017 and what it might entail.
Numerology and history explained, including the links to 1977 and why it is so pivotal in 2017.
* 19 April 2017: Bill Gates is quoted in the following article that
Smallpox could be weaponised to rid the world of 30 million people. As I
identified in this video, Smallpox was declared eradicated in 1977 by
the WHO. You must read this article:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/science/20...
* Wernher Von Braun - instrumental in NASA - died in 1977.
Von
Braun confided in Dr Carol Rosin. Rosin: "Over and over and over during
the four years that I knew him and was giving speeches for him, he
would bring up that last card. “And remember Carol, the last card is the
alien card. We are going to have to build space-based weapons against
aliens and all of it is a lie.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DK7_V...
* This year 2017 (5777) is the 70 year anniversary of the Roswell New Mexico UFO incident (July, 1947)
*
This year 2017 (5777) is the 21 year anniversary of the film,
Independence Day with Will Smith. 21 = 7+7+7. There's that 777 again
along with another link to July 4.
* It is 2 months, 2 weeks and 2
days from 7 July 2017 to 23 September 2017. 23 September will see
Revelation 12 realised in the stars: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5mJi...
2 months, 2 weeks and 2 days reduces firstly to 11, 11, 11 which then reduces to 33.
---
The
next window that is calling my attention is 7/5 through 7/7... If they
did something that culminated on 7/7 it would be 70 years and 3 days
from the Roswell crash psyop on 7/4/1947. I would be very surprised if
this passes without incident, based on what I've gathered. It also has
to be pointed out to newer readers that this 7/7 date has numerous
apocalyptic films that seem to point to it if you look at the time spans
from release dates. This still blows me away.
---
Smaller
events will likely occur from April to June 2017 in the lead up to July
2017. We have already seen the Melbourne car attack in Australia and
the Westminster car attack in the UK (as further means to put more
police weaponry on the city streets in Western cities)
The likely dates of the April to June events are broken down here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HyN56...
With further lunar age evidence here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vVKu2...
---
Do the Elite consider '7' and lunar ages to be important? You bet:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kJDep...
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment