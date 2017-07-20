Fake News Industrial Complex | Mike Cernovich and Stefan Molyneux
Fake news starts wars, creates economic depressions, and ruins lives. Yet who his holding the fake news media accountable? Someone needs to tell the story about fake news: Mike Cernovich, the producer of Silenced, is bringing you Hoaxed: The Media's War on Truth.
Hoaxed will take the viewer on a full-throttle visual plunge into the history and future of fake news, uncovering their techniques, unveiling their agenda, chronicling the rise of the New Media, and showing you how to fight back against their lies.
Mike Cernovich is a lawyer, filmmaker and the bestselling author of “Gorilla Mindset: How to Control Your Thoughts and Emotions to Live Life on Your Terms” and “MAGA Mindset: How to Make You and America Great Again.” Cernovich is also the producer of the film documentary “Silenced. Our War On Free Speech” and the upcoming film “Hoaxed: The Media's War on Truth” which you can help fund and support right now at hoaxedmovie.com.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment