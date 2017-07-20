Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Ex-Mossad Officer Reveals How They Operate

 Victor Ostrovsky, an ex-Mossad officer, reveals how they conduct their operations in this telling video.
He is also an author who wrote two non-fiction books about his service with the Mossad: By Way of Deception, a New York Times No. 1 bestseller in 1990, and The Other Side of Deception several years later.
















