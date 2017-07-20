Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Ex-Illuminati Banker Exposes The Elite - In English Audio - Ronald Bernard

Never trust the system trust God﻿






 ""You think they are there to serve and protect a people, country, et cetera. But they actually turn out to be criminal organizations, in fact heavily so. We're talking about financing wars, creating wars.... Secret services will stop at nothing.... They're trading in drugs, weapons, or for that matter, people.... all of them. All of them." This is a most under-appreciated fact.﻿










The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers