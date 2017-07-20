Europe Falling To Muslim Black Onslaught Led by Communist Merkel -- Tim Rifat

Tim Rifat on rense.com radio 18th of July 2017
"You can think of them as just plugged-in wetware that, instead of having a silicon hardware to run your weapons systems you've got wetware to run your weapons system. They are just simple bits of wetware which are used by the military-industrial complex. And of course there's no higher mentation in this wetware because all of the higher mentation has been lobotomised by the operating of computer games for all of its young and adult life." - Tim Rifat
