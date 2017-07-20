ECONOMIC COLLAPSE ~ MASSIVE TRANSFER OF WEALTH AGAIN ~ PROTECT YOURSELF
Growth can be good if it comes from true supply and demand economics but when economic growth comes from money creation which is in fact inflation ,...it can only work if its outcomes are perpetual. That is not sound economics ,yet is the economy that the FED and our Treasury desire. Crazy.
