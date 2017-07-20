ECONOMIC COLLAPSE ~ GOVERNMENT WILL NOT GIVE YOU BACK YOUR MONEY
Dems and Reps are two sides of the same coin. They put on a show for the sheep, but they are both doing the same thing.
They will fight over Obamacare but nothing will change. They will fight over debt ceiling but nothing will change. Etc. Etc.
Anyone who bothers to vote is an idiot. They only way they will every get the message is if everyone stays home on voting day.
Maybe then it would change.
