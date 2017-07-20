ECONOMIC COLLAPSE ~ DEUTSCHE BANK IS CRUMBLING ~ LARGEST BANK IN THE EU IN TROUBLE
DeutscheBank... the Rasputin of the global banking system. Stabbed, poisoned, shot, drowned, etc... the bank that keeps on banking.
Fractional and no reserve banking gives these banks constant flow of income through creating money out of nothing . When the public stops its enthusiasm towards home and car loans ,...the banks panic because their income is reduced. They need the income to support their trading business ,much of which is derivatives .This is the main source of income for most of the Universal banks ,something like 45% ,...therefore it could destroy them ,simply by being over leveraged. Now their political machine is put into overdrive trying to raise issues like over regulation as to why they are in decline or as a complaint as to why they are not earning as much as they should be. Enter the Trump administration with its majority Senate and House and a clueless Democratic opposition neither of which is doing anything good for the American people . Banks need to be heavily regulated until a new money system is put into place ,then after a FULL RESERVE system is enacted by Congress ,....go ahead and deregulate . 100% no differences between Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo or JPM Chase etc... with the exception that Government sponsorship in Deutsche is more recent .
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment