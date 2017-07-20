ECONOMIC COLLAPSE ~ 3 SOLUTIONS YOU MUST DO FOR THE SLOW GRIND DOWN
Its a simple economic fact that if your population has flat incomes how can business grow?, it can't, consumers drive the economy, if they are broke poor or in debt then the economy suffers, low interest rates are fueling more debt, the result is that higher interest rates will inevitably shock the system. I think all economies around the world will be flatlining for the foreseeable future.
Posted by Bob Chapman
