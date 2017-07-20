Dreadful Plans To Create The United Snakes Of Europe Through Brexit
There was a time, not so long ago when it was said that the sun never set on the British Empire. Times have changed, for the sun to never rise again.
Why were the snap elections called in the first place? When it came to spelling consequence of leaving the European Union, Theresa has ducked every opportunity, so has Jeremy Corbyn.
All we heard from Theresa were endless boasts of her supposed strength and stability and this spurious claim that every vote for her will somehow strengthen her negotiating hand in the Brexit talks.
Jeremy Corbyn was introduced to the British public as this lovely uncle figure for the young voters, supposedly someone who will abolish university fees, he really hit the g spot there with the young voters. All we heard from Corbyn was a shopping list of everything for everyone, where no one is expected to pay for anything. It would all be laughably absurd if it weren’t so desperately serious, because both Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May have made secret fateful choices about Britain’s future, collaborating with powers from shadowy powers behind the scenes.
Whilst the British people are divided and sleeping, whilst politicians are creating barriers in society, Britain has fallen behind in terms of economic growth, being one of the slowest in Europe joint with Italy. The pound has suffered 20 percent fall against the Euro and even the dollar, as for inflation, it’s only going to get higher!
But Britain is THE beating heart of the JWO! While the USA is right now the preferred attack dog of the JWO, Britain however is the first of the Rothschild’s Empires and the world headquarters of the internationalist financial mafia that rules the world.
Economically speaking, Greece is insignificant to the EU. In fact, she is a burden. Economic and financial common sense demands that Brussels kicks Greece out. And yet, they refuse to let her go.
So how can those who refuse to let tiny Greece out because it would bring the collapse of the EU, how can they allow a more powerful state like the UK to have a referendum and even let it ‘brexit’?
Why would they ‘hear’ the voice of the British people and ignore the voices of the Greek, the French, the Italian, the Spanish people who too, in their vast majorities, who also want to exit the EU? And why was the USA so interested in the referendum, as if it was about America itself?
The creation of the United States of Europe has been theorized by Richard Von Coudenhove-Kalergi, who explained that the ultimate goal is the creation of a 3 way Trans-Atlantic Union between North America and Europe with Britain acting as the bridge between these 2 unions, while being part of none.
No one has pushed for a United States of Europe more than Winston Churchill. As early as 1946, he said in his speech at the University of Zurich:
“There is a remedy which … would in a few years make all Europe … free and … happy. It is to re-create the European family, or as much of it as we can, and to provide it with a structure under which it can dwell in peace, in safety and in freedom…We must build a kind of United States of Europe.”
Times are bad – the New World Agenda – is now in full force
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment