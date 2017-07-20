Doug Casey On Trump, Cryptocurrencies, the Coming Collapse and the End of Western Civilization
Jeff interview the original international man, veteran speculator and personal mentor, Doug Casey. Topics include: Doug's new highly rated novel 'Drug Lord', Donald Trump and his lack of philosophical core, the new divide of hate, potential for civil or nuclear war, the upcoming financial collapse, the decline of western civilization, the end of capitalism? a solipsist philosophy, the usefulness of crypto and blockchain tech, the gold and mining industry is a dinosaur industry, mining stocks cheap again, gold and silver prices, the situation in Europe, growing government overreach, international diversification, a turn around in Argentina,
