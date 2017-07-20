Documentary on the Cult of Materialism

Does the philosophy of materialism work to destroy our identities, experience, and environment? Join narrator Daphne Ellis on a radical romp through the evidence and decide for yourself. Escape! From the Cult of Materialism is a documentary style remix/mash-up of material from various sources, which are credited at the end.
