DO NOT GET SHAKEN OUT OF "DOLLAR ALTERNATIVES!" By Gregory Mannarino
Trader/analyst Gregory Mannarino says, “I’ll tell you what concerns me. Despite the fact we have a stock market at a record high, housing near record high, interest rates near record lows, tax receipts are down, money velocity is near historic lows and our economy is stuck. . . . So, without the Federal Reserve keeping their foot on the floor, and that’s what Janet Yellen is going to continue to do, this will all melt down in a blink of an eye. The Federal Reserve has got to keep the juice going. The moment they decide to take away the juice, all of this is going to correct to fair value. It’s going to do it no matter what. It will either do it when the Fed decides to pull their foot off the pedal, or it’s going to happen from some random event where people are going to start selling. I think it will begin in the debt market.”
Bob Chapman
