David Icke - We Are All Consciousness
As old a tactic as civilization itself, those who crave power and control always achieve their ends by dividing the people into small groups. When small groups can be made to see other small groups as "the enemy", the power-crazed can then reach their goals unhindered. The only difference today is that MSM isn't the only source of information. They will have to shut down the alt-media or they will be in trouble. Keeping the public ignorant is necessary. Watch as the push to shut down alt-media grows and grows. So obvious.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
