David Icke - The Illuminati's Chosen One
Sorcery is the unnatural manipulation of unseen forces with a focus on mind control and the manipulation of the body's physiology. The various secret societies and forms of witchcraft or sorcery are intermixed. These groups all work together or serve the same masters at the top. The Holy See is the All Seeing Eye at the top. Jesuits - Jesuits use frequencies to defile people with filth. They also use extremely destructive psychological mind control. An example of a Jesuit spell is "You are worm food when you die" or "There is no afterlife". They create very sadistic and depraved psychological constructs intended to crush the spirit. Freemasons - Masons construct mind control programs and spells. They are "builders" and create deceitful programs in society used for distractions, false opposition, and conflict. They often focus on group psychology. Knights Templar Masons - They specialize in conjuring or goetia and manipulate and cast demons at people. Demons are animal spirits or animal hybrid spirits. Demonology is about imposing animal behaviors and psychology onto humans. Wiccans - Witches specialize in curses or hexes. They use disharmonious and chaotic frequencies to disrupt peoples lives or cause them injury or death. Many witches are trained in alchemy or chemical warfare as well with an emphasis on binding and creating knots. They use alchemy to create knots and chains in the body's electro-chemical energy. They use hate spells too. "Everyone hates you" is a very common Wiccan spell. Hermeticists - They specialize in using chemicals to manipulate physiology also known as alchemy. They often use chemical warfare and demonology together. New Age and Christian Mystics - They specialize in false teachings and emotional and psychological manipulation. They often use spells like "Love your enemies" or "Love is the law" especially when a person is under attack. They also use spells like "There is no truth" "There is no evil" and "Its all the will of God" to confuse the mind. Kabbalists - Are similar to Freemasons. They build mind control programs and are skilled in subliminal messaging and manifestation through subliminal symbols, phrases, or numbers. They use forms of numerology and geometry to construct their mind control spells. Kabbalists are usually trained in a form of alchemy and sometimes demonology. Alchemy is about manipulating the physiology. They specialize in creating mental spells that trigger parts of the physiology. Luciferian Freemasons - They specialize in extreme deception, confusion, and illusions. They go to great lengths just to make it appear that they can see into the future or that they know everything. They use boldness or extreme confidence with their lies. They are very preemptive, threatening, and manipulative. Necromancers - They specialize in communication with dead spirits and manipulation of dead spirits used for hauntings. Astrologists - They watch signs in the stars and nature to attempt to foretell likely future events based on emanations similar to the law of cause and effect. They use astrology to plan out their warfare, mass mind control, and for creating their synchronicities. Shamanism - Shaman witchcraft usually involves manipulating the dreams of others. All forms of witchcraft incorporate dream manipulation. The majority of satanic ritual abuse is carried out through dream manipulation especially on children.
