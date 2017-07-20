Dangerous Contraction Flashing Warning Signs For Recession 2017! - Economic Collapse News

Check into Australia putting chips into their $100 bills to track who's holding onto their cash! Notice the use of words to demonize an action banks don't like, they call them "hoarders" instead of savers. What do you call the corporations that sit on mounds of cash? Haven't heard them being called "hoarders".
