Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Dangerous Contraction Flashing Warning Signs For Recession 2017! - Economic Collapse News










Check into Australia putting chips into their $100 bills to track who's holding onto their cash! Notice the use of words to demonize an action banks don't like, they call them "hoarders" instead of savers. What do you call the corporations that sit on mounds of cash? Haven't heard them being called "hoarders".﻿




The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers