Cynthia McKinney Discusses Robert David Steele #UNRIG
Part 2: Cynthia McKinney joins the program to discuss her relationship with Robert David Steele and addresses accusations that he may be a CIA asset. We also continue the discusses on #UNRIG, MeetUp account cancellation, AIPAC lobby and the methods it uses to control Washington D.C. She also discusses the latest legislation that passed the Senate on July 27th, 2017 that adds sanctions to Russia, North Korea, and Iran. Cynthia McKinney doesn't hold back on her analysis of the situation "... it has started. The dangerous dance toward war"
