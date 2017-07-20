Criminal Psychopaths Run The Government...Let's Give Them More Power!!!

We all know that the criminal psychopaths who populate the government will stop at nothing to achieve their sadistic ends. But you've gotta vote for someone, right? So why not vote for the criminal psychopath that promises you free healthcare? Or maybe the criminal psychopath that promises to keep you safe from the big, bad turban-wearing (Gladio-sponsored) boogeymen? Anyway, I'm sure it'll all work out...
