Countries Are Now Moving To Nationalize Their Private Western Central Bank
ADP employment shows that there were no manufacturing jobs added and gains were minimal. Automotive markets plunge with sales hitting rock bottom. David Stockman reports that the automobile industry has not grown since 2007, we are back where we started. Vice index shows the US growth is slowing, wages are declining and the economy is rapidly falling apart. South Africa looking to nationalize their central bank, other countries will begin making this move once the economy collapses.
Posted by Bob Chapman
