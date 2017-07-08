In the first half hour, political activist and lobbyist Stephen Bassett talked about World Disclosure Day.
In
the second half, Dr. Jeffrey Long joined guest host Connie Willis to
present startling evidence that a supreme being exists, and there is
amazing consistency about what this being is like.
Coast To Coast AM - July 8, 2017 UFO Disclosure, God & The Afterlife
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment