Coast To Coast AM - July 6, 2017 Parapsychology & OBEs, Shroud of Turin
Dr. Charles T. Tart has been involved with research and theory in the fields of hypnosis, psychology, transpersonal psychology, and parapsychology since 1963. In the first half, he discussed his latest work on parapsychology and its connection to spirituality.
In the latter half, President of the Shroud of Turin Education Project, Inc. Russ Breault talked about his mission to advance the knowledge of the Shroud to a new generation, and how it has remained one of the top ten great mysteries in the history of mankind.
