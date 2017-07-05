Coast To Coast AM - July 5, 2017 The Search for ETs & Alternative Health
In the first half, Ben Fuchs shared alternative health concepts, and offered tips on supplements and healthy changes to one's diet and lifestyle.
Pioneer, innovator, and adventurer, Jill Tarter, the project scientist for SETI, was the inspiration for the main character in Carl Sagan's Contact. Sarah Scoles, a former editor at Astronomy magazine, has recently written a biography of Tarter. In the second half, they discussed the perennial question - are we alone in the universe?, as well as the various programs of NASA and SETI, which are searching for evidence of life elsewhere in the cosmos.
Posted by Bob Chapman
