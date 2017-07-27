Coast To Coast AM - July 27, 2017 Quantum Communications & Missing 411 with David Paulides
Coast To Coast AM - July 27, 2017 Quantum Communications & Missing 411 with David Paulides In the first half, Investigative reporter Linda Moulton Howe talked about Chinese experiments with quantum teleportation. In her third and fourth segments, Linda interviewed investigator David Paulides about his work on the mysterious disappearances of people from national parks, as well as urban locations. Missing 411 First hour guest, attorney and author Don Brown Coast To Coast AM - July 27, 2017 Quantum Communications & Missing 411 with David Paulides
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment