Coast To Coast AM July 23, 2017 Secret Space Program & UFO Sighintgs
In the first half, Richard Dolan joined George Knapp to discuss UFO disclosure.
In the latter half, John Hanson discussed UFO cases.
Coast To Coast AM - July 23, 2017 Secret Space Program & UFO Sightings with George Knapp
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment