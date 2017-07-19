Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Coast To Coast AM - July 19, 2017 The Bermuda Triangle & Hauntings





 
In the first half, expert in mysteries of the unknown Rob MacGregor and Bruce Gernon discussed unexplained encounters in the Bermuda Triangle and elsewhere involving such phenomena as "electronic fog," inter-dimensional portals, and UFOs.

Professor of psychology and TV host Dr. Peter Sacco shared stories from his interest in the paranormal, in the second half.

Coast To Coast AM - July 19, 2017 The Bermuda Triangle & Hauntings









The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers