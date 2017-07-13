Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Coast To Coast AM - July 13, 2017 Protecting the Grid & Movie Symbolism

David Adair is an internationally recognized expert in space technology spinoff applications for industry and commercial use. He discussed the Shield Act,. Philosopher, historian, antiquarian, jurist, theologian, writer, lawyer, and mason Robert W. Sullivan IV discussed his fascination with how symbolism is used in cinema, as well how secret societies' influence permeates throughout culture.










