Coast To Coast AM - July 13, 2017 Protecting the Grid & Movie Symbolism
Coast To Coast AM - July 13, 2017 Protecting the Grid & Movie Symbolism David Adair is an internationally recognized expert in space technology spinoff applications for industry and commercial use. He discussed the Shield Act,. Philosopher, historian, antiquarian, jurist, theologian, writer, lawyer, and mason Robert W. Sullivan IV discussed his fascination with how symbolism is used in cinema, as well how secret societies' influence permeates throughout culture. Coast To Coast AM - July 13, 2017 Protecting the Grid & Movie Symbolism
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment