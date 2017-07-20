CNN Is Dead: Ratings Plummet, MSNBC Benefits

CNN Is Dead: Ratings Plummet, Merger In Peril, Zucker's Lost It, App Gets One Star, MSNBC Benefits
As if it couldn't get worse: CNN plummeted to a one-star rating on Apple’s app store just days after the network published an article that appeared to threaten to publicly identify an anonymous Reddit user who made a video depicting President Trump body-slamming the CNN logo.
