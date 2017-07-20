CLASS WARFARE -- Stefan Molyneux

The balance between financial resources and the ability to successfully
reproduce the next generation is incredibly well known and understood.
Stefan Molyneux discusses the connection between intelligence and
wealth, contrasted with the various tactics used to acquire resources
via coercive means.
