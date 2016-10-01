CIA Behind Massive European Cyberattack Blamed On Putin
Russia is almost as good as the CIA is in cyber warfare ... the fact that all the pointers "point" to Russia tells me that they didn't do it.
We know it was the CIA. I wish we could flush the corrupt CIA down the toilet.
They want to kill us all ! They answer to nobody in U.S. and is part of evil axis Vatican , Black Nobility , London ! Of course I addresses point to Russia but it's CIA all the time . 90% of CIA cyber funding is for offensive operations .
Posted by Bob Chapman
