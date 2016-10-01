China : The Mother of all Bubbles is about to burst

The China Bubble: Jim Chanos & Kyle Bass
A totalitarian country can move the chess pieces around and keep a veil
of secrecy for a long time. For all the criticism of Obama doing things
like deflating the unemployment numbers, China does things like this ten
times over. Their economic numbers are not believable, they don't have a
strong internal consumer economy, and China has been manipulating their
currency for decades. I'm not convinced there is an imminent crisis in
the Chinese economy, but no managed economy can succeed in the long
run.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment