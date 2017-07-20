Can China go Bust ?
Why is the CHINESE Economy ADDICTED to DEBT?
The Communist party has long stated that they need the GDP to continue growing at 10% for the country to remain stable. "Official" figures put out by the party have the GDP at around 6-7%. This is a big worry for them. Too much of China's economy is in construction. They already have dozens of ghost cities, 50 unused airports, etc. The US economy couldn't handle that sort of waste, so why should China's?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment