Can Australia avoid a Financial Crisis? -- Prof Steve Keen

Prof Steve Keen : This was a talk I gave to the inaugural conference for the Right to Work conference in Melbourne on July 21st 2017. I cover a lot of the same topics as in recent talks, but add a focus on Australian data, which I know rather intimately from my own experience of Australia's economic and social history from the 1960s on.
