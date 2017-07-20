Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Breaking: Wikileaks drops 71,948 of Emmanual Macron emails #Wikileaks






WikiLeaks publishes a searchable archive of 21,075 unique verified emails associated with the French presidential campaign of Emmanual Macron. The emails range from 20 March 2009 to 24 April 2017. The 21,075 emails have been individually forensically verified by WikiLeaks through its DKIM system.












