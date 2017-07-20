Breaking: Wikileaks drops 71,948 of Emmanual Macron emails #Wikileaks
WikiLeaks publishes a searchable archive of 21,075 unique verified
emails associated with the French presidential campaign of Emmanual
Macron. The emails range from 20 March 2009 to 24 April 2017. The 21,075
emails have been individually forensically verified by WikiLeaks
through its DKIM system.
