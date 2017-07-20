Breaking: US Wants War With North Korea - "Self Restraint" Is The Only Thing Stopping Them
In the wake of an ICBM test launch from the North Koreans, Donald Trump is preparing to take matters into his own hands by preemptively attacking North Korea whether Russia of China thinks it's a good idea or not and in this video Dan Dicks of Press for Truth breaks down the latest news while pointing out that "a US attack on North Korea right now would be absolutely devastating causing certain retaliation on the US and possibly others like China and Japan not only causing untold millions to die in the process, but it will create a massive influx of North Korean refugees."
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment