Breaking: "New World Currency Predicted For 2018"
Why do the heathen rage? (the waves of the sea roaring) and why do they imagine a vain thing? (a New World Order without the anointed one and all his people) The Kingdom of God is coming and their plans will be dashed into ruins! Babylon is falling! The kingdom of men (and unrighteous principalities is crumbling and they will attempt to build a new kingdom, a dark demonic kingdom, without freedom, enshrined in oppression and torment. But the Great Stone of Daniel's vision is even now here! He will dash the image of the Beast, and cause it's fall!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
