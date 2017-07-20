Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

BIGGEST Lies Taught In School!










Check out the biggest lies taught in school! This false information is being spread in history classes around the world! 

 9: Pyramids of Giza
8: Wall Street Suicides
7: The Midnight Ride of Paul Revere
6: Library of Alexandria
5: Giants on Easter Island
4: Betsy Ross Created the American Flag
3: The 4th of July
2: Napoleon' Soldiers Shot the Sphinx's Nose
1: Everest Is the Tallest Mountain On Earth












The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers