Benjamin Fulford July 24th 2017 The road to Rome leads through Mecca and Jerusalem
by benjamin, July 24, 2017
The rogue states of Saudi Arabia and Israel are under massive attack from a Russian, Chinese, Pentagon and Iranian alliance and will have no choice but to surrender. It is only a question now of when, not if. When these rogue regimes surrender, their leadership is going to be forced to expose who gives them their orders and they will point to Rome and the black sun worshippers at the P2 freemason lodge. These are the self-appointed social engineers behind most of the world’s troubles. Once they are exposed, it will be game over and a world revolution leading to world peace will take place.
The P2 Freemason leaders who are behind such acts of terror as 911 and Fukushima are sick with worry these days because they can see a dragnet closing in on them from all sides. This writer’s verified claims about their involvement in these horrors, for example, are now going viral.
http://themindunleashed.com/2017/07/former-mainstream-media-journalist-blows-whistle-911-fukushima.html
The lawsuits against Saudi Arabia by the families of the victims of 911 are one key source of worry. That is because the lawsuits will inevitably lead to the secret Western controllers of Saudi Arabia. In the UK, for example, the Labour Party, that is poised to seize power, has joined the 911 victim’s families in demanding that the UK government release its secret report on Saudi Arabian funding of terror groups. The government of Prime Minister Theresa May says they cannot make this information public “for national security reasons.”
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/saudi-arabia-terrorism-report-theresa-may-labour-suppress-a7849271.html
What they really mean is that exposing Saudi Arabia’s involvement would expose the involvement of people like former Prime Minister Tony Blair in 911. Since Blair went to former pope maledict (Pope Benedict XVI) for protection after he lost power, you can be sure the trail from Blair leads to Rome….
