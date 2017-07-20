Benjamin Fulford E-mail correspondence with a CIA agent - July 15th 2017

Source - Benjamin Fulford Typepad
Link and note sent by CIA agent
You've probably already seen this but in case you haven't.
pop goes the public epiphany if this story goes viral
perhaps more insiders will come forward now
BF Reply:
It is all coming out now. It will be like the fall of the Soviet Union. Some rare information will appear in public until a new regime imposes secrecy again. We need to record and make public as much as we can during this period.
E-mail correspondence with agent
Hi Ben,
Let's start here:
This needs to stop.
The P2 Freemason Lodge, Henry Kissinger and the White Dragon Society needs to stop all their operations against the collateral accounts, including making claims in regards to the collateral accounts in any capacity and ALL assets belonging to the collateral accounts need to be immediately returned.
Feel free to send this email to the parties mentioned above and I welcome them or yourself to contact me because the last I heard David Crayford and American Lawyer were not happy campers.
BF Reply:
The link you provided does not show the WDS making claims to the gold. I am reporting what the Vatican P2 lodge was trying to do. The financial instrument pictured there is in the possession of the P2 and it was them who made their images public. I did suggest to them that if there was so much gold that they needed to provide proof that it actually exists and they could do that by actually physically producing some for neutral third parties to see.
The WDS has proposed setting up a meritocratically staffed future planning agency to plan humanity's future but it does not claim ownership of the global collateral accounts and never has. Furthermore the WDS has no interest in running this future planning agency or claiming ownership to any funds put at its disposal. At this point though, we are giving up on these accounts and moving to crypto-currencies backed by real world assets in no way linked to these probably mythical accounts.
By the way, there is a fake White Dragon Society home page that has nothing to do with us. We are mostly an analogue organization working in the real world because the digital world has been too compromised to be trusted. The WDS supports democracy, meritocracy, freedom of speech, the rule of law and human rights. Our membership is mostly Western but we do not believe in artificial East/West/North/South divides. We are all human beings from the planet earth.
