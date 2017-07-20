Bank of America GLITCH Creates Havoc as Customers LOCKED OUT of Bank Accounts!
In This Episode: Don’t panic! There’s nothing to worry about. This
was just a glitch. The banking system is safe. Your money is safe. There
is no reason to believe that the place where you keep your hard earned
savings would ever have any major issues. And now back to reality.
stocks stock market tech trades trading trade bond treasury gold silver US dollar flash crash
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment