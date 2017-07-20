Anonymous: WARNING TO PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Hard to see how congress could remove P. T from military power with a rep majority unless rogue reps are indeed in the Deep State. That would mean repudiating the Constitution. Hope you're wrong on this one Anon. BTW has anyone noticed that fully implantable RFID tags are now FDA approved for humans. I means they're approved for use immediately by anyone who wants (or is forced) to have one.
