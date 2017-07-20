Anonymous A Shocking Message of Truth To The World.
I was born into slavery, forced to go to school/daycare for 18 years
then its get a job or be homeless. Busted ass for cokeheads who cheated
on their wives & yelled at me over petty shit. To hell with them
& this slavery workaholic system cus nobody wants to help unless
they are paid.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment