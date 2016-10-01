America is Bankrupt! The Government Out Of Cash Again! Economic Collapse News

Economic Collapse News - The Government is officially out of cash again. We are approaching the debt ceiling once again when will we admit the system is sick. The economy is never going to heal. the budget will never be balanced. And Janet Yellen is not honest saying we will never see a financial crisis. We are in an ongoing crisis dismantling the United States economy.
