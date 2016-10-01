All The Economic Collapse Pieces Are Falling Into Place
GM reports that car sales have plummeted and the auto industry has stuffed the dealer lots like we haven't seen since the last crisis. Construction spending has imploded, the housing market it turning and turning quickly. The corporate media is pushing fake news about almost anything, two reports show manufacturing is up and another shows it is down. Illinois looks like they are getting ready to pass a tax hike, which will destroy the state.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment