Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Sunday 7/30/17: Today's News, Analysis & Calls
Date: Sunday July 30, 2017
Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show
Sunday, July 30: North Korea Tensions - President Trump says he will strike back at North Korea within a year after the Hermit Kingdom conducted another ICBM test and claims half of the US is within missile range. And the president lashes out at Republicans after failing to secure a "skinny" repeal of Obamacare. We'll cover this and more during this worldwide transmission.
Bob Chapman
