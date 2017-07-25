Alex Jones ⚫ FULL SHOW Commercial Free ⚫ Tuesday 7/25/17: Lee Stranahan, Michael Snyder, Roger Stone
Date: Tuesday July 25, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Tuesday, July 25: Trump Unloads on Globalist GOP - President Trump has called out his AG, Jeff Sessions, for not going after Hillary Clinton and her numerous crimes. Meanwhile, the globalists are pushing for a literal coup against the president. Political analyst Michael Snyder puts the puzzle pieces together to reveal to you what's really going that you're not being told. Tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment