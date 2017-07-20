ALERT!! THE US ECONOMY IS CRASHING & Many People Are Not Prepared For It (JULY 29th , 2017)
LIBOR is being phased out and the bankers are bringing in another system, the manipulation will not end. Brussels says that the UK cannot make a trade deal with the US. SEC says that the crypto currency ICO falls under securities laws. Home ownership is at the level of the 60's and more millennials are renting. Core durable goods rise by a small amount. Investment legend is warning that we are approaching a 1987 time period. The Fed is now using the excuse that if the debt ceiling doesn't go well they will not unwind their balance sheet. The economy is crashing and the way of life is going to change and many people are not prepared for it.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment